Analysts Anticipate BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Post $0.75 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toby Wegman sold 5,500 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $352,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,298. 16.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $420.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

