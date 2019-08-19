Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $6.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.30 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 4,949,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

