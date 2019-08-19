Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,607. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

