Analysts Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,077.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,375,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,664,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,466,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,746 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chemours by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,306,000 after purchasing an additional 613,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 3,304,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

