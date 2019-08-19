Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 8,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1,316,671.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,167 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 72,871.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

