Analysts Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Insperity reported sales of $925.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other Insperity news, Director Austin P. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $362,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,887.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,920. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $76,651,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $73,521,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 152.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 296,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after buying an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 482,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

