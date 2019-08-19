Analysts Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.37 billion. Paypal posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $17.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $21.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

