Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 538,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,599. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.