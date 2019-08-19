Analysts Set Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $4.37

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $48,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 6,561,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,116. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

