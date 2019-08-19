Analysts Set Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,462. The company has a market cap of $208.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $3,697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

