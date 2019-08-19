Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SLCA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 57,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 1,289,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 667,100 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 590,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 472,401 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

