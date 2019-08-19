AnarchistsPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $957.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $957.00 and $2.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.