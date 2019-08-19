ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $67.54. 11,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Nash bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 9,315 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $645,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,837. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

