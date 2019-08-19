Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.40. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

