Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given $25.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 3,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,277. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Fawcett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,036 shares of company stock valued at $375,418 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 361,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 102,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

