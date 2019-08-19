Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $235.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 1,910,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,775,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,376 shares of company stock worth $8,226,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

