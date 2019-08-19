Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) received a $40.00 price objective from analysts at Nomura in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.10. 8,859,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.