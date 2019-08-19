Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Set at $54.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 8,791,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

