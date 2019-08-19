Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 363,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
