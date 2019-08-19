Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $239,051.00 and approximately $42,526.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,708.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.22 or 0.01878859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.03023723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00718908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00818652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00052279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00504631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00130695 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

