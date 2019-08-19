Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Charles Kostalnick II Sells 3,200 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARW stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.91. 16,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 101.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

