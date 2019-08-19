ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 584,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,220. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

