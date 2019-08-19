ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,209.19 ($41.93).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,474.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,256 ($81.75).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

