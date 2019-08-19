Aurora Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $109.78 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.04775970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

