Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.90, 209,958 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 827,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $849.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 1,920 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $127,391. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

