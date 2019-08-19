B. Riley Analysts Give Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) a $6.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lowered Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,924. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $283.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $670.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

