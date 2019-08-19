B. Riley Analysts Give Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) a $5.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. 1,582,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,347. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

