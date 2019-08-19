B. Riley Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) received a $59.00 target price from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anterix in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Anterix from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anterix stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,062. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,809,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,569,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,128,329 shares of company stock worth $50,510,985 and have sold 1,008,027 shares worth $50,093,669. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anterix by 426.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Anterix by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

