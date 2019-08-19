Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 68.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 116.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.77. 84,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,036. Balchem has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

