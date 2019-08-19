Barclays Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 7,800

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target (up from GBX 5,400 ($70.56)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,256 ($94.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion and a PE ratio of 42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,772.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,232.71. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,475.15 ($97.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

