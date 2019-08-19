Barrington Research Analysts Give Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) a $5.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Fluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ FLNT remained flat at $$2.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 31,500 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 186.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

