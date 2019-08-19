Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $3.49. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 34,025 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYL. Cormark dropped their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

