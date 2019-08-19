BB&T (NYSE:BBT) PT Set at $55.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) has been given a $55.00 price objective by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. BB&T has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

