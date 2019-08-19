BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded BCE to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 538,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,085. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. BCE has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,308,000 after purchasing an additional 274,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,544,000 after purchasing an additional 415,829 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,931,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,868,000 after purchasing an additional 149,627 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.