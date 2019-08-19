Beacon Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $57,470.00 and $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00561381 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005618 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

