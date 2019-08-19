Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 29764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.