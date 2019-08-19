Berenberg Bank Lowers Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 220

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

NRR stock opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.05. The company has a market cap of $451.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is currently -1.82%.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Ford of Cunninghame purchased 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998 ($65,331.24). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). Insiders sold a total of 120,907 shares of company stock worth $21,646,853 over the last quarter.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

