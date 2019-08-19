Bezant Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $6.90 million and $587,092.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.01336072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,867,000 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.