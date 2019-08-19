BidaskClub Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMBC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.33 million, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.36.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bryan Eisman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,516.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $143,317. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 129,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.