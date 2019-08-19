Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.33

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $303.33 and traded as low as $286.00. Billington shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 13,249 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.33.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

