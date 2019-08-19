Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,136. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.