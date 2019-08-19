BitBay Price Tops $0.0036 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. BitBay has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $736.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024236 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006384 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

