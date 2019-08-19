Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $134.78 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00006755 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinnest and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

