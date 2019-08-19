BitCoin One Market Capitalization Reaches $48,641.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $48,641.00 and $35.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00268314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01335616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 117,272,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,838,188 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

