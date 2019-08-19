Bitstar (BITS) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Bitstar has a total market cap of $169,969.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitstar alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitstar

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,515,463 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.