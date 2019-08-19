BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 192,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 543,603 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 366.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.