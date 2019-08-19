BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $15.53. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 97 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

