Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $37,010.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,690.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.01877048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.03011448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00718289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00819209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00051952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00508399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00131050 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,118,055 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

