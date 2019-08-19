Block-Logic Price Down 15.7% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $142,267.00 and $2.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

