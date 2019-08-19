Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,406.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $631,885.00 and approximately $55,406.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01339574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00093352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

